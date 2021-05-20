© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF To Allow Full Capacity For Football Games In 2021

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT
raymondjamesstadium_aerial_cityoftampaFB_040921.JPG
City of Tampa
/

The Bulls will play six home games this season, including its home opener against Florida.

The University of South Florida will allow full capacity for its home football games at Raymond James Stadium this season.

The university announced Thursday it will open up the 65,857-seat Raymond James Stadium starting with its home opener Sept. 11 against the University of Florida — the Gators' first game against USF in Tampa.

The Bulls will play six home games this season — five on Saturday, along with a Friday night game against Cincinnati.

USF Associate Athletic Director for Communications Brian Siegrist said the university has yet to determine whether masks will be required at games.

"We’ll see how things evolve in the next three months before we make those determinations, but we are very hopeful we can return to normal gamedays," Siegrist said.

The Bulls opened the 2020 season with no fans in the stands, and eventually opened the stadium to a capacity of 14,000.

Single-game tickets will go on sale July 7.

