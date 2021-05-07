Tampa Bay Lightning To Let In More Fans For Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning will allow more fans into Amalie Arena for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vinik Sports group announced it will increase attendance to 7,000 fans for the first round, which is 37% of Amalie Arena’s total capacity. The move was made after consultation with local health and government officials.

The Lightning began the season with no fans in attendance. After the first 10 games, they allowed 3,800 spectators and increased that to 4,200 on April 22.

While more fans will be allowed in, the arena will maintain its COVID-19 “Play it Safe” campaign, with mandatory masks unless eating or drinking and pod-based seating.

Tickets will first be offered to season-ticket holders, and the remaining tickets will only be available to subscribers of the team's free Insider email. Interested fans can sign up here .

The Lightning play their final home game May 7 against the Dallas Stars and close out their regular season on May 10 against the Florida Panthers.

The playoff schedule and ticket availability for potential future playoff rounds will be announced at a later date.

