Toronto Blue Jays Leaving Dunedin For Buffalo, NY
The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving their temporary home of Dunedin and returning to their home away from home, Buffalo, New York, starting in June.
And this time, they’ll have a limited number of fans in attendance.
Forced from Canada by that government’s coronavirus travel restrictions, the Blue Jays will be back at Sahlen Field, the regular home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A farm team.
Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin and will play its third there from May 14-24.
The Blue Jays did not want to remain in Florida for the hotter months of summer.