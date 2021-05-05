© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Toronto Blue Jays Leaving Dunedin For Buffalo, NY

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
baseball player makes whispering motion as he runs the bases
Mike Carlson/AP
/
FR155492 AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures rounding third base after hitting his third home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin and will play its final games there between May 14-24.

The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving their temporary home of Dunedin and returning to their home away from home, Buffalo, New York, starting in June.

And this time, they’ll have a limited number of fans in attendance.

Forced from Canada by that government’s coronavirus travel restrictions, the Blue Jays will be back at Sahlen Field, the regular home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A farm team.

Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin and will play its third there from May 14-24.

The Blue Jays did not want to remain in Florida for the hotter months of summer.

