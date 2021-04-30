© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Retreats On Launch For College Athlete Compensation

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT
That means college athletes in Florida are set to finally be able to earn money for their names, images and likeness.

Florida lawmakers did a reverse play on an athletes compensation bill just before the clock ran out.

The reversal comes after college athletes and others called foul on an attempt to delay their ability to hire agents and ink endorsement deals.

That means college athletes in Florida are set to finally be able to earn money for their names, images and likeness in July, as set by a bill signed into law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former college baseball player who championed the effort.

The initial change was made to prevent some students from losing scholarships, but the NCAA reassured Florida lawmakers that wouldn't happen.

Sportscollege football2021 Florida Legislature
