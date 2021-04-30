Florida Retreats On Launch For College Athlete Compensation

Florida lawmakers did a reverse play on an athletes compensation bill just before the clock ran out.

The reversal comes after college athletes and others called foul on an attempt to delay their ability to hire agents and ink endorsement deals.

That means college athletes in Florida are set to finally be able to earn money for their names, images and likeness in July, as set by a bill signed into law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former college baseball player who championed the effort.

The initial change was made to prevent some students from losing scholarships, but the NCAA reassured Florida lawmakers that wouldn't happen.