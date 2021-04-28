Valspar Championship Continues In 2021, But COVID-19 Restrictions Will Apply

With no headline musical acts or interaction allowed between golfers and attendants, this year's Valspar Golf Championship in Palm Harbor will be different from pre-pandemic times. But the fierce competition will remain.

The tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday at Innisbrook's Copperhead Golf Course.

Due to COVID-19, the championship will be held at limited capacity and fans must purchase their tickets online .

All attendees must complete a health screening before entry. CDC-approved masks must be worn by spectators over the age of 2 except when eating or drinking.

There will be concessions, but the buffets and self-serve food stations will not be returning this year. Fans cannot eat or drink within 10 feet of the rope line. Even when fully masked and not eating, fans cannot interact with players, and autographs will not be permitted.

The field includes two-time defending champion Paul Casey; defending Masters champion Justin Rose; Phil Mickelson, winner of 54 PGA Tour Tournaments; and many more .

"I made it." ❤️



Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR.



He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

It will also include Sarasota native Michael Visacki, who will be playing in his first PGA Tour event. Visacki has been playing professional golf for seven years, and after he qualified for the Valspar by sinking a 20-foot putt, a video of him telling his father went viral.

Visacki tees off Thursday at 9:07 a.m.

Tickets to each day of the tournament are $60, and due to COVID-19, there will be no complimentary tickets for youth guests over the age of 2.

Saturday and Sunday are the two themed days of the tournament.

Saturday is Derby Attire/Hat day, when the tournament encourages spectators to wear their favorite derby attire and/or hat with the Kentucky Derby running the same day. A few fans will be selected by scouts to participate in an attire/hat contest following play and could win prizes including a $1,000 Delta Airlines eCredit certificate.

Sunday is the Champa Bay Day, where fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Tampa Bay champion gear. They can also visit the trophies, including the Lombardi Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the 9th tee.

Beyond the theme days and golf itself, attendees can enjoy a variety of speciality drinks across the course, including at Horse Soldier Corral and Maestro Doebel Margarita Deck. For a less boozy option, fans can get Frenchy’s favorites behind the 18th green at Frenchy’s Pool Party.