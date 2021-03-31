Blue Jays Extend Regular-Season Stay In Dunedin

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center. Toronto hopes to return home at some point in 2021.

The TD Ballpark seats about 8,500 fans and had a major renovation in 2019-20.

The Blue Jays intend to limit capacity to 15%.

