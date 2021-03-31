© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Blue Jays Extend Regular-Season Stay In Dunedin

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT
Front of TD Ballpark
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
/

Toronto has added 10 games in May against the Phillies, Red Sox and Rays.

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center. Toronto hopes to return home at some point in 2021.

The TD Ballpark seats about 8,500 fans and had a major renovation in 2019-20.

The Blue Jays intend to limit capacity to 15%.

SportsToronto Blue JaysMLBDunedin
Associated Press
