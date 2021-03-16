USF Women's Basketball Team Picks Up 8th Seed, Game Vs. Washington State

Despite winning their first ever American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, the University of South Florida women's basketball team picked up an eighth seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Bulls (18-3) will play Washington State (12-11) in a first round game Sunday at the University of Texas in Austin. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“We’re the AAC regular-season champions, we’re the AAC tournament champs,” Bulls coach Jose Fernandez told reporters, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “If that garners an 8 (seed), I don’t know what we could’ve done differently.”

The winner will play the winner of the game between the Mercado region's top seed North Carolina State (20-2) and 16 seed North Carolina A&T. That second round game will take place Tuesday, March 23.

“I’m sure Washington State and N.C. State are also thinking, ‘Why South Florida in our quad?’ said Fernandez.

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the entire tournament, with the Final Four being held in the Alamodome, April 2-4. All six rounds featuring will be played at five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin, and San Marcos, Texas, with the Alamodome hosting two of those courts.

The Times reports the Bulls will fly to San Antonio Tuesday, where they'll find very strict coronavirus protocols — each member of the team's traveling party will have their own room, which they must stay in for the first 48 hours. They'll only be allowed to leave to get tested.