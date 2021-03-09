Toronto Raptors To Open Up Amalie Arena For Fans

The Toronto Raptors will welcome fans into Amalie Arena starting next week.

According to a statement Monday, Vinik Sports Group — which owns the Tampa Bay Lightning and manages Amalie Arena — announced that it will allow 3,500 fans into the arena starting with its March 19 game against the Utah Jazz.

Safety measures will be in place, according to the statement, including cash-less transactions and physical distancing. Masks will also be required.

The announcement comes a week after the Tampa Bay Lightning said a limited number of fans can attend games starting with its game Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

It also comes after the Raptors postponed a couple of games earlier this month when several players and coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

Tickets for the team's 18 remaining home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday morning.