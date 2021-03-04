Tampa Bay Lightning To Allow Fans Into Amalie Arena

A limited number of fans will soon be able to attend Tampa Bay Lightning games at Amalie Arena.

According to a statement Thursday, Vinik Sports Group — which owns the Tampa Bay Lightning and manages Amalie Arena — announced the Lightning will allow 3,800 fans starting with its March 13 game against the Nashville Predators.

Currently, only a limited number of friends and family are allowed into the arena to watch the Lightning and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Fans are still not permitted to watch the Raptors, who recently postponed a pair of games after several players and coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

Safety measures will be in place at the arena, according to the statement, including mobile ticketing, cashless transactions, physical distancing, and increased cleaning and sanitation. Masks will also be required.

The Lightning have 18 home games remaining, with the last home game on May 7 against the Dallas Stars.

Information on fans attending Raptors games will be released at a later date, the statement read.