April's Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg Will Be Open To Spectators

Nearly two months after announcing it was postponing the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in order to allow more fans to attend, the St. Petersburg City Council announced spectators will be permitted.

Council members on Thursday voted to allow up to 20,000 spectators per day at the

NTT IndyCar Series event, which will be held on April 23-25 through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg.

"This is an important event for our local economy and will again serve to showcase and elevate the Sunshine City on the world stage,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a statement. “I am confident that the protocols in place will allow for a safe, fun race weekend in St. Pete."

The race was originally scheduled for this weekend, but it was postponed by a month in January to allow more fans to attend.

Safety protocols will be in place, according to a news release, including required health screenings and temperature checks before spectators will be allowed to attend.Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be in place.

Fans who attended last year's event and purchased three-day tickets can renew their tickets until March 15, according to the release. Tickets go on sale March 18 and can be purchased online, and grandstand seating will be limited to allow for social distancing.