Blue Jays Will Start 2021 Regular Season In Dunedin

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST
Exterior of TD Ballpark in Dunedin
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
TD Ballpark in Dunedin is the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays and the home stadium for the Dunedin Blue Jays in the Class A Florida State League.

The Toronto Blue Jays will play at least their first two homestands at their spring training home due to the ongoing issues with travel between the U.S. and Canada from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto Blue Jays will open their 2021 major-league season in Dunedin due to the coronavirus outbreak in Canada.

In an announcement Thursday, team officials say the decision was made due to the ongoing challenges in crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada.

The Blue Jays join the Toronto Raptors in calling the greater Tampa Bay region home. The NBA team is playing its homes at Amalie Arena, which it is sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

According to a statement, the Blue Jays will play at least their first two homestands at TD Ballpark, their spring training home.

The second homestand ends on May 2. Officials say they will "re-evaluate the situation and those circumstances will dictate next steps following the first two homestands."

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
