Blue Jays Will Start 2021 Regular Season In Dunedin

The Toronto Blue Jays will open their 2021 major-league season in Dunedin due to the coronavirus outbreak in Canada.

In an announcement Thursday, team officials say the decision was made due to the ongoing challenges in crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada.

The Blue Jays join the Toronto Raptors in calling the greater Tampa Bay region home. The NBA team is playing its homes at Amalie Arena, which it is sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Blue Jays Update On 2021 Home Location: pic.twitter.com/b2Eu5iknjs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 18, 2021

According to a statement, the Blue Jays will play at least their first two homestands at TD Ballpark, their spring training home.

The second homestand ends on May 2. Officials say they will "re-evaluate the situation and those circumstances will dictate next steps following the first two homestands."