© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Party In A Pandemic: NASCAR Fans Power Through At Daytona

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
race car drives past empty stands
Caitlyn Wilson @lillynwilson
Around 30,000 fans are expected to attend Sunday's Daytona 500. It's believed to be the largest sporting event in the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The largest crowd for a U.S. sporting event since the pandemic started is expected to attend Sunday's Daytona 500.

NASCAR is welcoming some 30,000 fans to the Daytona 500 this weekend in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 480,000 people in the U.S.

It is expected to be the largest sporting event in the country since the coronavirus shut down much of the sports world 11 months ago.

NASCAR went down this road last season when Bristol had about 22,000 fans for its All-Star race last July.

The Super Bowl hosted 25,000 fans last week at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, about 150 miles west of Daytona.

Tags

SportsNASCARdaytona 500COVID-19Coronavirus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now