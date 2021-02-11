Raptors To Keep Calling Tampa Home For Rest Of Season

The Toronto Raptors aren’t going back to Toronto this season.

The team said Thursday it will stay in their adopted home of Tampa because of ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects the process of crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada.

The Raptors are 6-5 in their “home” building this season, Amalie Arena, which they’re sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa also has the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Rays played in the World Series last season.

