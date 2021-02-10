© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
SB55_Primary_City_Date_RGB.jpg
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Photos: Tampa Celebrates Bucs Super Bowl Win With A Boat Parade

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Josuan Rodriguez
Published February 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST
1 of 8  — Fans cram together for a better view of the parade as boats swarm the Hillsborough River.
2 of 8  — A small army of boats in the Hillsborough River waiting for the parade to begin.
3 of 8  — Eager fans await the Super Bowl champions.
4 of 8  — A man proudly waves a Buccaneers flag that reads "Champions."
5 of 8  — Fans overlook the docks near the Tampa Convention center, where the players eventually passed through.
6 of 8  — Tom Brady bravely tosses the Lombardi Trophy onto an adjacent boat.JPG
7 of 8  — Masked fans make their way up the Riverwalk during the boat parade.
8 of 8  — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor led the parade, she was the first major personality to be seen.

Despite the pandemic, fans packed downtown Tampa Wednesday to celebrate the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl championship.

Thousands of joyful fans lined the shores of the Hillsborough River Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade celebrating their 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Mike Giron, a lifelong Bucs’ fan, said he’s been waiting for this moment since the last time they won the Super Bowl.

“It means everything to me,” said Giron. “I’ve been waiting 18 years for this, since 2002, when I was eight years old.”

When asked if he was worried about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “I don’t care, I just want to celebrate my Bucs. If I get sick, I get sick.”

Fellow fan Tim Katon had a similar viewpoint.

“I think ever since Florida decided to stay open, no one (has been) concerned about COVID-19,” said Katon. “Seems like we’re past the point of no return.”

Much of those in attendance seemed to agree, because social distancing was virtually non-existent. People were closely bunched together in parks and on sidewalks lining the Tampa Riverwalk as they tried to get a better view of the boats as they passed by.

Roughly half of them were wearing masks, a drastic difference from the celebrations immediately following Sunday night’s game, where almost no one packing the streets in Ybor City, downtown Tampa, and the Channel District was wearing a mask.

The message sent by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials following that night seemed to have resonated somewhat with the public. Employees of the city were posted along the Riverwalk, handing out masks to those who didn’t have one.

Castor also gave a shout out to healthcare workers and first responders at the post-parade celebration at Port Tampa Bay, saying that they “made today possible.”

SportsSuper Bowl LVBuccaneersJane CastorCOVID-19Hillsborough River
Josuan Rodriguez
Josuan Rodriguez is a WUSF/ USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the spring of 2021.
