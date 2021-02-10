Buccaneers, Tampa Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Boat Parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the city of Tampa will hold a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The city formally announced the event Tuesday night, saying the boats will set sail on the Hillsborough River, starting near Armature Works at 1 p.m. and ending at Sparkman Wharf.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Boat Parade

It's basically a reversal of the route the Tampa Bay Lightning used for their Stanley Cup victory boat parade last September.

But unlike the Lightning parade, fans will not be allowed to take part in the flotilla, as any boaters will have to stay 50 feet away from the official boats.

In addition, unlike the Lightning, who held a post-parade celebration in the Bucs' home at Raymond James Stadium, there will be no public events following the parade.

Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford told the Tampa Bay Times the team plans to hold another parade-like celebration at some point in the future.

“We look forward to celebrating with the best fans in the NFL,” Ford said. “But it’s essential that we do it the right way.”

Masks will be required, per an executive order signed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor prior to the Super Bowl.

Multiple viewing areas will be set up along the Tampa Riverwalk, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (north of Laurel Street), Curtis Hixon Park, and elsewhere.

A number of bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and passes by — Laurel Street Bridge, Cass Street Bridge, Kennedy Boulevard Bridge, Brorein Street Bridge, and Platt Street Bridge.

There will also be a designated ADA accessible area on the Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center.

Social media accounts for the Bucs, the city, and Hillsborough County social media accounts will all live stream the event.

