Castor Vows A 'Safe' Bucs Super Bowl Celebration Later This Week

Fans who are eager to know how Tampa plans to celebrate the Tampa Bay Bucs’ 31-9 victory Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV will have to wait at least a couple of days.

In a news conference Monday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the announcement might not come until Tuesday or Wednesday, and the public party would likely take place sometime later this week.

“We get to have a Super Bowl celebration,” Castor said. “But you know, this event was historic on so many levels — the fact that we did it during a pandemic, the fact that we were the first team to host in our own backyard, and then the fact that we were the first team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in our own stadium, and so that deserves celebration.”

Fans crowded Tampa streets Sunday night after the game, with many seen not wearing masks while standing in close proximity to one another.

While Castor said the Super Bowl was not a superspreader event, she said it's up to people to exercise personal responsibility and keep wearing masks — even during the upcoming celebrations.

“Hopefully, it will be scheduled for later this week, and everybody will be able to participate and participate safely,” Castor said.

Castor’s comments came a day after Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan threatened action against businesses that didn’t comply with restrictions to limit large crowd gatherings.

Castor added city officials didn’t want to start planning too early, “not that any of us are superstitious, but we didn't want to get ahead of ourselves and plan a celebration event.”

In October, thousands attended a boat parade along the Tampa Riverwalk to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship.