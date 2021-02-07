Live From Super Bowl LV: Spotlight On Tampa As Bucs Face Chiefs

Tampa is hosting its fifth Super Bowl today, and a global pandemic has changed it from a perennial international TV event celebrating sport and spectacle, to one where public health officials are issuing warnings about triggering a coronavirus super spreader event.

The city is trying to strike a delicate balance: offering a setting of fun, sun and revelry against a backdrop where face masks are mandatory and bars and restaurants are being threatened with fines for exceeding capacity.

And the dance is only heightened as the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off at 6:30 p.m. against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: 5 Ways Tampa Bay Will Be Represented During The Super Bowl LV Telecast

The scaled-down event is being watched carefully, and unofficial parties have garnered criticism from local police organizations and the mayor of St. Petersburg.

WUSF News will be reporting all aspects of this story today, providing you a glimpse of what is happening in and around Raymond James Stadium. Also, catch the post-game reaction Monday on Morning Edition on WUSF 89.7, starting at 5 a.m.

Tampa Police Chief reacts to crowds gathering.

WUSF's Daylina Miller and Steve Newborn are at Raymond James Stadium this morning hearing how Police Chief Brian Dugan is planning to enforce the city's enhanced COVID-19 restrictions after reports of thousands of people in Ybor City on Saturday night.

.@ChiefDugan says they’re going to take a look at liquor licenses after this is all over to address violations. There are conflicting orders between the governor and mayor over masks requirements and whether people have to be seated while at bars drinking. @wusf #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iBwmC5Vsnn — Daylina Miller (they/them) (@DaylinaMiller) February 7, 2021

Ray Jay got gussied up.

Super Bowl LV is the first time an NFL franchise is playing the big game in its home stadium. A lot of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signage has been covered up at Raymond James Stadium, but the iconic pirate ship remains. (Note: the cannons won't be fired however, if the Bucs score.)



The Super Bowl is REALLY Big.

The global audience watching the Super Bowl each year is enormous. Need proof? Astronauts on the International Space Station are talking about Tampa.