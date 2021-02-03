Super Bowl LV Security Team Outlines Health And Safety Plans

Super Bowl LV safety plans have been in the works for almost two years - well before the pandemic started.

The event has almost the highest security rating - just below the one for the presidential inauguration.

Cathy Lanier, the Chief Security Officer for the National Football League, said there are currently no credible threats at the moment, but that the security rating allows for more resources to be available.

More than 500 Department of Homeland Security Officers - as well as more than 300 hundred FBI agents - have teamed up with about 70 state and local partners to secure the event.

Brian Dugan, the Tampa Chief of Police, said the goal is to have a fan-friendly experience that is safe for everyone.

“The hope is come Monday morning we're celebrating a Buccs victory and no one knows who the chief of police is in the city of Tampa."

There are several restrictions for the day of the game, including a ban on drone use in and around the stadium.

What fans can expect the day of the event:

Parking at Raymond James Stadium will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

Tailgating is not permitted.

Tickets will be touchless through the NFL OnePass app. Ticket holders are strongly encouraged to download their tickets before leaving home.

Masks must be worn from the time you leave your car, and can only be taken off inside the stadium to eat and drink.

Ticket holders will be given safety kits with kn95 masks and hand sanitizer when they enter the stadium.

There will be hand sanitizing stations ever few feet inside the stadium.

Seating is arranged in pods, so that ticket holders who purchased tickets together and families can stay seated in one spot, socially distanced from other fans.

The area in and around the stadium – including the Tampa Riverwalk - will have flight restrictions, which includes drones.

You can find more information on NFL health and safety here.