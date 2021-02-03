No Tickets To The Super Bowl Experience? Here Are 5 Events To Soak In The Atmosphere

Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is less than a week away, and for fans who can’t attend this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the historic game.

COVID-19 may have limited in-person attendance, and tickets to the NFL Super Bowl Experience along the Tampa Riverwalk are sold out. But Tampa Bay has a number of events for fans to enjoy the festivities.

From sand sculptures to live puppy bowls, Tampa Bay has a Super Bowl event for every fan.

Clearwater Super Bowl Sand Sculpture

Three master sand sculptors will create a Super Bowl-themed sculpture on Clearwater Beach. The sculpture will be crafted in partnership with the city of Clearwater and the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. Fans are welcome to come watch the sculptors work starting Wednesday. In addition to the sculpture, Sunsets at Pier 60 is hosting Super Bowl-themed shows on Clearwater Beach on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The festival is free to the public and will include local artisans, street performers, and live musical entertainment.

Three-Day Tailgate Festivities at Armature Works

Less than a mile upriver from the Super Bowl Experience, Armature Works is hosting The Tailgate, a three-day slate of events from Thursday through Sunday on the Armature Works West Lawn. The free family-friendly event will include live music, appearances from pro athletes, cocktail competitions, giveaways, charity raffles, and the chance to win Super Bowl tickets. The festivities start Thursday at 3 p.m. and end Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Light Show on José Gasparilla Pirate Ship

The José Gasparilla pirate ship will be home to laser and pyrotechnic light shows on Friday and Saturday. The ship will be 400 feet from shore on the water-facing side of the Tampa Convention Center, where fans can enjoy a view of the show from any point on the waterfront. The light show will take place four times each day at 6:55 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:55 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. The ship features 150 custom flags representing all 32 NFL teams with the Buccaneers and Chiefs flags displayed prominently with 22 Super Bowl flags. The José Gasparilla will remain illuminated nightly for fans to enjoy.

2020 Woofball Puppy Bowl

5th Annual Woofball Puppy Bowl

For some fun furry entertainment, fans can go to the 5th Annual Woofball Puppy Bowl at the Dog Bar St. Pete. The Puppy Bowl is hosted by the Low Rider Dachshund Rescue and takes place Sunday from 4-6 p.m. Fans can come with their dogs to this 21+ off-leash dog park and full service bar if they pay a $5 per dog entrance fee and show proof that their dogs are vaccinated. Dogs entered into the puppy bowl will have the entrance fee waived and will receive a swag bag courtesy of the event’s sponsors. Puppies must be under 8 months old to qualify in the puppy round, and adult dogs must be under 25 pounds to qualify for the adult dog round. Interested fans can register their dog at the Dog Bar St. Pete’s website.

Watch Party At Grand Opening of Edge Urban Market

The Edge Collective in St. Petersburg is launching the EDGE Urban Market Place on the 1100 block parking lot between 1st Ave. S. and Central Avenue while hosting a variety of events to celebrate the Super Bowl and the grand opening. The pop-up market will have two 40-foot cargo containers, each with food and drinks by noted local chefs, courtyard seating and a jumbo LED screen to watch the game. The grand opening is Friday at 3 p.m. with a live band, happy hour and a community meet and greet. On Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m., the Big Game Weekend Celebration Day Party will begin with local vendors, a farmers market, live bands, and an evening party hosted by radio personality Katie Sommers from 93.3 FLZ. Celebrations will continue on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with local vendors, a brunch featuring live music by Afro Beats, and a free watch party hosted by Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Sam Barrington and radio personality Mychal Maguire from 95.7 The Beat.