© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
SB55_Primary_City_Date_RGB.jpg
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Football Fans: How Will You Experience Super Bowl LV?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST
Super Bowl helmet
City of Tampa

Do you plan on attending the Super Bowl Experience or watching the Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl matchup in a bar or restaurant, or will you play it safe and stay at home? Tell us about your plans.

The Tampa Bay Bucs have made history by becoming the first NFL team to play for a Super Bowl championship in its home stadium.

But with concerns over the spread of coronavirus, attendance at Raymond James Stadium will be limited to 22,000 fans, and events such as the Super Bowl experience will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols.

How will you enjoy the game? Do you plan on attending any of the fan events leading up to the Super Bowl? Do you plan to watch the game at a bar or with friends, or do you plan on avoiding crowds?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.

Tags

SportsCOVID-19CoronavirusSuper Bowl LVbarsrestaurants
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content