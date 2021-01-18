World Golf Championships, WrestleMania Moving To Tampa

Two sporting events are being relocated to the greater Tampa Bay region due to coronavirus limitations elsewhere.

The PGA Tour is moving the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship from Mexico City to The Concession Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch.

The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-28.

"This is a monumental opportunity for The Concession to host an event at the level of a World Golf Championships and showcase the unique layout and rich history of this Club to a global audience,” said Bruce Cassidy, president of The Concession Golf Club. “With our past experience hosting high-profile events, we believe this course will provide a stern but memorable test of golf to this collection of the very best players in the world.”

The tournament will take place without general admission fans, but a limited number of club members and invited guests will be allowed to attend. The week will also include a Wednesday pro-am.

It will be the second one in the Sarasota-Bradenton area in as many weeks, as the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic will be played across the street at Lakewood National Golf Club Feb. 18-21.

The World Golf Championships also will start a four-week "Florida Swing" for the PGA Tour that includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, and The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

And WrestleMania 37 will be held at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11.

WWE announced over the weekend that it's moving its signature event from Inglewood, California.

Tampa was set to host WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but WWE moved it to its Performance Center in Orlando due to the pandemic.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer.”

WWE officials said ticket information and safety protocols, as well as additional WrestleMania Week events, will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE is currently broadcasting a number of its television shows and pay-per-view events from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to host the NFL's Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.