Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa Bay Bucs Beat The Saints, Move On To NFC Championship

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Brett Martel - The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST
Bucs helmet
This will be the fourth conference championship game in Buccaneers history. The last time was in 2002.

Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans has the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs and Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home — perhaps for good.

Brady and the Bucs' offense turned three of the Saints' four turnovers, which included three Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Two touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette.

Brady also scored on a 1-yard run. The Bucs advanced to the NFC championship game in Green Bay.

SportsTampa Bay BuccaneersNFL
Brett Martel - The Associated Press
