News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Postponed Until April

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
grand-prix-jh.jpg
Jonah Hinebaugh/WUSF Public Media

The change will allow for more spectators, officials said

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, scheduled for March, will not take place until a month later.

Race organizers on Wednesday announced the race will now be held on April 23-25.

In a news release, officials said the move from March 5-7 date will allow for more fans to attend while the region continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Each of these races takes an incredible amount of work from hundreds of dedicated professionals, and I know the decision to move the date of the race is not made lightly,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a news release. “I appreciate the drivers, teams, staff, and most of all the fans for their patience and understanding. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the next Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

The race, through downtown St. Petersburg and along the city’s waterfront, will be held “subject to the guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings as the conditions evolve with the ongoing pandemic,” the release said. “The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

“We appreciate the officials at INDYCAR for their support in setting a new date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and also to Mayor Kriseman and his team at the City of St. Petersburg for identifying a time when it will be conducive for more fans to attend,” race co-owner Kim Green said. “We are grateful to keep the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the springtime window and also maintain the live national broadcast coverage of the race on NBC.”

Last year’s race was originally scheduled for March, as the pandemic took hold, but postponed until October.

Those interested in attending can find information on the race website in the coming days, officials said.

