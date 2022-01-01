A wacky and whip-smart approach to the week’s news and newsmakers, listen no further than Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, the oddly informative news quiz from NPR. During each fast-paced, irreverent show, host Peter Sagal leads what might be characterized as the news Olympics. Callers, panelists, and guests compete by answering questions about the week’s events, identifying impersonations, filling in the blanks at lightning speed, sniffing out fake news items, and deciphering limericks. Listeners vie for a chance to win the most coveted prize in radio: having official judge and scorekeeper Carl Kasell record the outgoing message on their home answering machine.