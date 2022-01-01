Sunday 2-3 PM

The Splendid Table has been celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation’s conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries. Recently, Francis Lam was named host of the show. The Splendid Table also airs weekly America’s Test Kitchen segments featuring a variety of America’s Test Kitchen personalities including Bridget Lancaster, Jack Bishop, Tucker Shaw, Doc Willoughby, Molly Birnbaum and Dan Souza.