The Florida Roundup
Friday Noon-1PM
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.
Join our host, veteran journalist, WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.
Topics on this week's Florida Roundup include a look at Nikolas Cruz's life sentence, protests over the University of Florida selecting Ben Sasse as its next president, and a look at the Senate race between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
On this week's Florida Roundup, we looked at Hurricane Ian's continuing devastation, and what can be done to build more resilient communities.
Hurricane Ian roars through Florida, devastating the southwest and flooding other parts of the stateThis week: A look at Ian’s impact as we check in with cities across the state; a former FEMA official brings us up to date on the emergency response effort; will Florida be able to handle all of the insurance claims; and how much is climate change to blame for the stronger and more intense storms the state is facing?
On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss the migrant fallout, and why Florida ranks near the top of states in trying to ban books.
On The Florida Roundup, we discussed Gov. DeSantis flying migrants to Massachusetts, a report that shows extremism is increasing in the state, and the plight of sea turtles.
On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss the abortion privacy clause that's been in the state Constitution since 1989, and how Gov. DeSantis' steady stream of policies in his first term that have affected Florida’s LGBTQ+ community.
On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss how voting rights groups have been highly critical of Florida’s new state election investigation office, look ahead to the Artemis launch, and other topics.
Crist discusses next steps in a sprint to Election Day that pits him against a heavily-favored DeSantisOn this weeks edition of the Florida roundup, host Melissa Ross is joined by Charlie Crist to talk about the Florida election for governor.
"Partisanship is what is fanning the flames of rhetoric and debate among all Americans right now over this move by the FBI," said one GOP strategist.
New documents show how one of the largest companies in Florida secretly worked against political opponents. Power giant Florida Power and Light said it is confident it did nothing illegal in trying to shape public policy and press coverage.