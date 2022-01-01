Saturday 8-9 PM

Sound Opinions is the world’s only rock and roll talk show! The mix is like this: take two nationally respected rock critics, the latest music news, personal commentary, and exclusive interviews and performances, add a huge pile of records old and new, and the result is Sound Opinions. Before coming to public radio station WBEZ in Chicago in December 2005, Sound Opinions aired for seven successful years on one of the Midwest’s most powerful rock radio stations, Chicago’s WXRT. Now you can hear it in the Tampa Bay area every Saturday afternoon!