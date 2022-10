Saturday 2-3 PM

Snap Judgment is a storytelling show with a beat about decisions that change everything according to host and executive producer, Glynn Washington. It’s not just the stories, it’s the way they’re told “that will keep you coming back.” Each vignette is its own, wee performance, and each week, Snap Judgment focuses on a theme then takes listeners on a rollercoaster audio ride through real life stories. These are not your Grandmothers tales of life!