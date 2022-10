Saturday 4-5 PM

Reveal is the audience facing platform of The Center for Investigative Reporting. Reveal uses the theme of redaction as the connective tissue that binds it to CIR. Investigative reporting reveals truths that would otherwise remain hidden, standing in opposition to redaction, a tool of government secrecy. The Reveal mark plays with the contradictory ideas of reveal & redact, allowing us to see through what has been redacted into what has been revealed.