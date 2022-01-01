Have you ever built something you really care about — or even just dream about it? You’re not alone. Some say we’re living through a golden age where the spirit of entrepreneurship is all around us. How I Built This is a podcast that captures this spirit. It’s about innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built. Each episode is a narrative journey marked by triumphs, failures, serendipity and insight — told by the founders of some of the world’s best known companies and brands.