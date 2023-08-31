© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane experts share tips on post-Idalia recovery

By Matthew Peddie,
Dinorah Prevost
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
They also discussed what Hurricane Ian taught us, especially about storm surge.

As Hurricane Idalia approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, we talked with experts about how to stay safe and how to navigate the aftermath of the storm.

We discussed some of the biggest challenges following a hurricane, like a lack of power and getting information when cell phone and internet service is down. And we discussed what Hurricane Ian taught us, especially about storm surge.

Host Matthew Peddie was joined by:

  • Tom Frazer, dean of the University of South Florida College of Marine Science and executive director of the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation based at USF.
  • Carrie Stevenson, Coastal Sustainability Agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Escambia County. 
  • Elizabeth Dunn, an instructor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health who specializes in community resilience and disaster mitigation, preparedness and response for vulnerable populations.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

