Our Changing State: how housing challenges are impacting local residents

Florida Matters today is starting a series exploring how the state's population boom and politics are affecting important issues in our lives. We wanted to find out what the rapid pace of change looks like to you: our neighbors across the Tampa Bay region. We’re calling this series ‘Our Changing State.’

In an online survey and during our reporting over the past couple of months, we asked you to tell us what you think about issues connected to our booming population like housing, the environment, transportation, and the economy. And we will also take a deep dive into the politics and culture which shape our lives.

We’ll start each episode sharing stories from local residents about how change has affected them. Then we’ll invite experts in to answer questions you and your neighbors submitted about each one of these issues.

Today we’re talking about housing. Florida’s the fastest growing state in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 22 million people now call this state home. Since 2010, Florida has added an average of 269 thousand more residents a year. That’s made finding housing a challenge for many.

In an interview below, we’ll hear from Tampa residents Charles George and Carolyn Lang.

Interview Craig Kopp speaks with Tampa residents Charles George and Carolyn Lang. They needed to make a move, but the timing was right at the height of a real estate frenzy that's still playing out in the Tampa Bay region. Listen • 4:59

Later in the show, host Matthew Peddie is joined by Florida Atlantic University business professor, associate dean and real estate expert Ken H. Johnson and Florida Housing Coalition CEO Ashon Nesbitt.

They discussed the impact of Florida’s surging population on housing — from the high price of homeownership to the demand for rental housing.

Next week's show is focused on the environment.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

