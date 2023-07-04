Florida Matters explores popular summer reads with local bookstore Tombolo Books

This week on Florida Matters, we talk about summer reads with Kelsey Jagneaux of Tombolo Books.

Summer is here and for some, that means hitting the beach and kicking back with a good book.

We dive into the pages of some of the most popular books of summer — from frothy beach reads to multilayered historical fiction, quirky romance, poetry and an eco thriller that may feel familiar to Floridians.

Kelsey Jagneaux is a senior bookseller with Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg. She joins host Matthew Peddie to discuss the latest bestsellers, local authors including Alicia Thompson and Tyler Gillespie and some of the most anticipated books of the summer from authors like Colson Whitehead.

They also discuss one of the most anticipated books of the summer and how social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are turbocharging some writers’ careers. Jagneaux says the influence of ‘book-tok’ and ‘bookstagram’ has turned one particular fantasy novel into a collector's item.

A note: Tombolo Books is one of WUSF’s sponsors. You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.