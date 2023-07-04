© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters explores popular summer reads with local bookstore Tombolo Books

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
The entrance of a bookstore. Books are in the window and a sign above the door reads 'Tombolo Books'.
Alsace Walentine/Tombolo Books
/
An entrance to Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg

We dive into the pages of some of the most popular books of the summer, from frothy beach reads to poetry.

This week on Florida Matters, we talk about summer reads with Kelsey Jagneaux of Tombolo Books.

Summer is here and for some, that means hitting the beach and kicking back with a good book.

We dive into the pages of some of the most popular books of summer — from frothy beach reads to multilayered historical fiction, quirky romance, poetry and an eco thriller that may feel familiar to Floridians.

Kelsey Jagneaux is a senior bookseller with Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg. She joins host Matthew Peddie to discuss the latest bestsellers, local authors including Alicia Thompson and Tyler Gillespie and some of the most anticipated books of the summer from authors like Colson Whitehead.

They also discuss one of the most anticipated books of the summer and how social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are turbocharging some writers’ careers. Jagneaux says the influence of ‘book-tok’ and ‘bookstagram’ has turned one particular fantasy novel into a collector's item.

A note: Tombolo Books is one of WUSF’s sponsors. You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

Tags
Florida Matters BookstoresTombolo BooksTikTokInstagram
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie