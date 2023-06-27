© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters talks with former senator Jeff Brandes about his new Florida Policy Project

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published June 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
A man is sitting a chair at a recording studio.
Matthew Peddie
/
WUSF Public Media
Jeff Brandes in the Donis studio at WUSF

Although term limits kept him from returning to Tallahassee, the former state senator still wants to help shape policy.

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking with former state senator Jeff Brandes about his new venture, the Florida Policy Project.

Jeff Brandes spent 12 years in the Florida Legislature and as a senator, the St. Petersburg Republican was sometimes at odds with his own party on multiple issues like homeowner's insurance reforms and criminal justice reforms.

Although term limits kept him from returning to Tallahassee, Brandes still wants to help shape policy. He stopped by WUSF to explain how he aims to do that with his new non-profit, non-partisan Florida Policy Project.

Brandes talked about four policy areas where he says the state needs better strategy: homeowners insurance, criminal justice, transportation and housing.

Later in the show, we discuss former president Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the impact of the presidential campaign on Florida.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

