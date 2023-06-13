Educating young people about Juneteenth amid restrictions from lawmakers

This week on Florida Matters, we highlight the upcoming Juneteenth holiday by taking a look at community programs that teach Black history.

Juneteenth this year will be celebrated against an uneasy political backdrop in Florida — including policies that take aim at so-called critical race theory in the classroom and restrictions on the teaching of African American studies.

First up, WUSF reporter Meghan Bowman visits a newly opened exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center highlighting some of the struggles and accomplishments in Black history in the Tampa Bay region.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last remaining enslaved African Americans were freed in Texas. It’s only been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021, but African American communities across the country have marked the occasion for more than 150 years.

The Tampa Bay Juneteenth coalition is among the groups working to raise awareness of the holiday and its significance.

Later in the show, host Matthew Peddie talks with Pastor Philetha Tucker Johnson, who leads the coalition, about Juneteenth events this year, and efforts to teach African American history outside the classroom.

Peddie also talks with Jarielys Carmona, who will be starting her freshman year at high school this year. She shares what Juneteenth and African American history means to her.

