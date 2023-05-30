Many Floridians struggle to pay for necessities, especially as pandemic relief ends, experts say

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking about the challenges facing Floridians on the edge of poverty in Tampa Bay.

Two out of five Floridians are living on the edge of poverty. That’s according to a report published in April by United Way Suncoast.

People living in households just above the poverty line are identified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE for short.

Those individuals are working, but have trouble paying for basic necessities, like food, housing and healthcare.

For more on what the data tells us about Tampa Bay residents who are struggling to get by, and what resources are available, host Matthew Peddie talked with:



WUSF's Gabriella Paul, who covers the paycheck to paycheck beat

Doug Greisenauer, vice president of community impact with United Way Suncoast

Cindy Vann, senior director of mission engagement with Meals on Wheels Tampa

Tammy Shamburger, President of BCDI of Tampa (Black Child Development Institute) Greater Tampa Bay

