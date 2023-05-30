© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Florida Matters
Many Floridians struggle to pay for necessities, especially as pandemic relief ends, experts say

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published May 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Feeding Tampa Bay volunteers unloading food from the trunk of a car
DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
/
Feeding Tampa Bay volunteers distribute food boxes at a mega pantry drive-thru at Crossover Church on Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

Two out of five Floridians are living on the edge of poverty, according to a report published last month by United Way Suncoast.

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking about the challenges facing Floridians on the edge of poverty in Tampa Bay.

People living in households just above the poverty line are identified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE for short.

Those individuals are working, but have trouble paying for basic necessities, like food, housing and healthcare.

For more on what the data tells us about Tampa Bay residents who are struggling to get by, and what resources are available, host Matthew Peddie talked with:

  • WUSF’s Gabriella Paul, who covers the paycheck to paycheck beat
  • Doug Greisenauer, vice president of community impact with United Way Suncoast
  • Cindy Vann, senior director of mission engagement with Meals on Wheels Tampa
  • Tammy Shamburger, President of BCDI of Tampa (Black Child Development Institute) Greater Tampa Bay

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
