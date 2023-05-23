Florida Matters explores how new laws are changing public schools for teachers, parents and students

This week on Florida Matters, we discuss the impact of Florida's culture war issues on teachers, students and parents. And we’ll talk about other big changes in education — like the school voucher extension — and what it could cost.

As the school year comes to an end, teachers and students in K- 12 classrooms across Florida — and parents — are grappling with new laws about what can be taught and what books are allowed in classroom bookshelves and school libraries.

Colleges and universities are also facing big changes, as the DeSantis administration rolls out a new vision for higher education.

At New College of Florida in Sarasota, that vision has seen an overhaul of the board of trustees, the president fired and replaced with DeSantis ally Richard Corcoran, and professors denied tenure.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan, who covers health and K-12 education, and Cathy Carter, who covers Sarasota and Manatee Counties and has been reporting on the turmoil at New College.

