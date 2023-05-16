© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
A new set of laws aimed at transgender people has some LGBTQ Floridians fearing the effects

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
FL board of medicine gender-affirming care
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Protesters attended a Florida Board of Medicine meeting on Oct. 28, 2022, where the board proposed bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors. On Feb. 10, the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to impose the bans, which went into effect March 16, 2023.

Among new measures, they voted to ban gender affirming care for minors.

This week on Florida Matters, we explore new legislation that affects the LGBTQ community in Florida, including a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Lawmakers approved a slate of laws that impact the transgender community, especially in Florida.

Among new measures, they voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The new law is causing concern — and raising questions — about what it means for transgender teens and their families and health care providers. There are implications for transgender adults in Florida as well.

They also approved restrictions on people using bathrooms at schools and government buildings that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

The parental rights in education bill — which opponents labeled Don’t Say Gay — was expanded. Part of that bill curtails the use of preferred pronouns in schools, for staff and students. And there’s legislation aimed at drag performances.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with WUSF multimedia journalist Daylina Miller and Stephanie Colombini, who covers health care for WUSF and Health News Florida.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

Florida Matters LGBTQTransgendergender-affirming care'Don't Say Gay' Law
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
