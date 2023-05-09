© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters digs into the impact of the recent legislative session to Floridians

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
A view of Florida's capitol building
Florida Capitol building

Lawmakers passed laws on guns, housing, education and a slate of bills that could help Gov. DeSantis if he runs for president.

This week on Florida Matters, we look at the impact of the state legislative session that wrapped up last week.

Lawmakers approved a $117 billion budget and passed laws on guns, housing and education. They also passed a slate of bills that could help Gov. DeSantis if he runs for president.

Host Matthew Peddie asked a panel of journalists about what it all means for Florida residents, especially in the Tampa Bay region.

Lynn Hatter is news director with WFSU Public Media in Tallahassee. Jason Garcia is an investigative journalist and author of the Substack newsletter, Seeking Rents. And William March is a Tampa Bay area-based political reporter.

In addition to the conversation above, below are some extra excerpts of the conversation:

Jason Garcia on who's getting the tax breaks from the 2023 session
Lynn Hatter on what happened to a proposed bill that would have made it easier to sue journalists and media organizations
Garcia, Hatter and March on what they'll be checking back on, post-session

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

Tags
Florida Matters 2023 Florida LegislatureAffordable Housing
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie