Progress on permitless carry, school vouchers and more mark the Florida Legislature's halfway point

This week on Florida Matters, we check in with two journalists who are paying close attention to Florida's 2023 legislative session: Lawrence Mower and John Kennedy.

The 60-day legislative session hits the halfway mark this week and Gov. Ron DeSantis already has signed several sweeping pieces of legislation into law.

Bills signed into law or making their way through the legislature include big changes to tort reform, concealed weapons permits, abortion limits, education and housing.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Kennedy about the controversy around changes to Florida’s gun laws. On Monday, DeSantis signed a bill that allows gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a permit. They also talked about school voucher expansion, and new restrictions on abortions.

Peddie and Kennedy talked on Friday before the Florida Senate voted Monday to approve a six-week ban on abortions. State Democratic Party Leader Nikki Fried and Senate minority leader Lauren Book were among those arrested at a protest at Tallahassee City Hall.

We also hear from Mower about a new law that’s designed to pump millions of dollars into affordable housing, and about who really stands to benefit from tort reforms.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.