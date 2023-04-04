© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Progress on permitless carry, school vouchers and more mark the Florida Legislature's halfway point

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Florida lawmakers gather in a room in the Florida Capitol during a legislative session.
Florida House of Representatives
The 60-day legislative session hits the halfway mark this week.

This week on Florida Matters, we check in with two journalists who are paying close attention to Florida's 2023 legislative session: Lawrence Mower and John Kennedy.

The 60-day legislative session hits the halfway mark this week and Gov. Ron DeSantis already has signed several sweeping pieces of legislation into law.

Bills signed into law or making their way through the legislature include big changes to tort reform, concealed weapons permits, abortion limits, education and housing.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Kennedy about the controversy around changes to Florida’s gun laws. On Monday, DeSantis signed a bill that allows gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a permit. They also talked about school voucher expansion, and new restrictions on abortions.

Peddie and Kennedy talked on Friday before the Florida Senate voted Monday to approve a six-week ban on abortions. State Democratic Party Leader Nikki Fried and Senate minority leader Lauren Book were among those arrested at a protest at Tallahassee City Hall.

We also hear from Mower about a new law that’s designed to pump millions of dollars into affordable housing, and about who really stands to benefit from tort reforms.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.

Florida Matters 2023 Florida LegislatureAbortionschool vouchersgunsgun lawsconcealed carryAffordable Housing
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
