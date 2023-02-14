Hear where Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stands on the issues ahead of her reelection bid

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about challenges facing the city, and the issues she thinks are important for Tampa.

Castor is running for reelection. Election day is March 7 and Castor hasn’t drawn a major opponent.

READ: Transcript of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's interview with Florida Matters

Host Matthew Peddie met with Castor at City Hall to talk about improving mass transit, building more affordable housing, speculation about whether the Rays might shift across the Bay from St. Petersburg and other issues, including what a more conservative state legislature means for the city.

Castor, who served as police chief during a 31-year career with the Tampa Police Department, also talked about law enforcement issues — in the city and nationally.

She discussed her reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers, and the national conversation around police reform. And she addressed last year’s resignation of Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor, after body camera footage showed her asking a deputy to let her and her husband go from a traffic stop.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”