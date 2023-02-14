© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Hear where Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stands on the issues ahead of her reelection bid

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
A woman and man are sitting opposite each other at a white table. The woman is talking as the man listens to her.
Chandler Balkcom
/
WUSF Public Media
Jane Castor (left) at City Hall during a conversation with Florida Matters host Matthew Peddie

Castor offers her thoughts on several issues ahead of the March 7 Tampa mayoral election.

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about challenges facing the city, and the issues she thinks are important for Tampa.

Castor is running for reelection. Election day is March 7 and Castor hasn’t drawn a major opponent.

READ: Transcript of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's interview with Florida Matters

Host Matthew Peddie met with Castor at City Hall to talk about improving mass transit, building more affordable housing, speculation about whether the Rays might shift across the Bay from St. Petersburg and other issues, including what a more conservative state legislature means for the city.

Castor, who served as police chief during a 31-year career with the Tampa Police Department, also talked about law enforcement issues — in the city and nationally.

She discussed her reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers, and the national conversation around police reform. And she addressed last year’s resignation of Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor, after body camera footage showed her asking a deputy to let her and her husband go from a traffic stop.

