© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

The Zest host shares highlights from season 7 of the podcast

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
A man and a woman stand beside each other smiling and wearing aprons.
Adrianna Rodriguez
/
WUSF Public Media
The Zest host Dalia Colón and producer Andrew Lucas at the Dunedin Fine Art Center

This season delves into the science of keeping produce fresh for longer and more.

This week on Florida Matters, we preview season seven of the Zest -- WUSF’s podcast celebrating the intersection of food and Florida.

In this season, host Dalia Colon delves into the science of keeping produce fresh for longer, learning more about the food traditions that enrich the culture of Florida, meeting innovative culinary entrepreneurs… and more.

She talks with two brothers who started a fresh pasta company, a comedian who looks to the family dinner table and stories around food and culture for inspiration and a beekeeper who wants to make backyards in Florida more welcoming to bees.

RELATED: Brown Bananas, the Jar Method & the “Drawer of Death”: UF Prof. Tie Liu on Keeping Produce Fresh

These are just some of the people who share their stories on the new season.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags
Florida Matters The Zest Podcastbeekeepingfood safety
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie