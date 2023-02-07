The Zest host shares highlights from season 7 of the podcast

This week on Florida Matters, we preview season seven of the Zest -- WUSF’s podcast celebrating the intersection of food and Florida.

In this season, host Dalia Colon delves into the science of keeping produce fresh for longer, learning more about the food traditions that enrich the culture of Florida, meeting innovative culinary entrepreneurs… and more.

She talks with two brothers who started a fresh pasta company, a comedian who looks to the family dinner table and stories around food and culture for inspiration and a beekeeper who wants to make backyards in Florida more welcoming to bees.

These are just some of the people who share their stories on the new season.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”