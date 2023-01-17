After its hottest year, a sustainability expert says he’s preparing Tampa for a warmer future

This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking about extreme heat and the impact of hotter days on the residents of Tampa Bay as a result of a warming climate.

According to a recent report from the National Weather Service, Tampa just had its warmest year on record. Heat is the No. 1 killer when it comes to weather.

Storm surge, flooding and other impacts of extreme weather can be deadly. But as the climate changes and the temperature ticks up, sustainability experts are trying to figure out how to adapt to hotter days.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with the city of Tampa’s Whit Remer about mitigating the impacts of a warming climate and extreme heat.

We’ll also hear from Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski about the meteorology of a warming climate, and why a difference of a few degrees can have a big impact on the weather.

And later in the show, we get an update from WUSF’s Cathy Carter on the controversy surrounding the nomination of six new board members to the New College of Florida board of trustees and what that could mean for students and staff of Sarasota’s renowned liberal arts college.

