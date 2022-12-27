Florida Matters looks back on 2022’s biggest stories

This week on Florida Matters, we revisit some of our favorite interviews from the year.

We’ll hear how Tampa Bay residents are navigating politics, from St. Petersburg College students and young voters to members of the Longboat Key Democrats and the Republican Club of Longboat Key.

We also look back on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ polarizing political style with investigative reporter Jason Garcia.

Garcia and host Matthew Peddie talked about how DeSantis has pushed through laws that target the teaching of race, gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

We’ll also revisit postcards from teachers about the challenges they face in the classroom since Florida lawmakers began targeting masking during the COVID-19 pandemic and the teaching of race, gender and more.

Those teachers — Steve Conover, Melissa Hall and Ashlee Highfill — talked with WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan earlier this year.

Later in the show, we listen back to postcards from Tampa Bay area residents about their struggles to deal with rising housing costs.

Emily Lane, a Manatee County resident, shared her experience with moving to a different city to find an affordable apartment with Florida Matters producer Dinorah Prevost.

In July, WUSF worked with The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee Magazine to report on the complex challenges facing Black Americans as they try to maintain mental health.

Peddie talked with photojournalist Octavio Jones about his conversations with three black men — Jai Price, Harold Bryant and Dr. S Kent Butler — about how Black men approach mental health.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”