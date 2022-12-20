WUSF reporters reflect on some of the biggest news stories of 2022

This week on Florida Matters, we revisit some of the biggest stories of the year in the greater Tampa Bay region: a closely watched midterm election that saw politics taking a front seat in school board races, a hurricane that devastated Southwest Florida, the COVID-19 pandemic rolling into a third year and more.

To discuss those stories we’re joined by a panel of WUSF journalists.

Stephanie Colombini covers health care for WUSF and Health News Florida. Multimedia journalist Daylina Miller covers the trans community.

Together, they covered the challenges that Floridians face in obtaining gender-affirming care.

Steve Newborn covers politics and the environment. He reported on the continuing challenges of maintaining Florida’s environment such as red tide.

And host and reporter Kerry Sheridan covers health and K-12 education. She also helped cover the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, speaking with a group of beekeepers in Arcadia about their destroyed bee colonies.

