WUSF reporters reflect on some of the biggest news stories of 2022

By Dinorah Prevost,
Matthew Peddie
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST
People stand around a large pile of sand shoveling it into plastic bags.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Crowds of people flocked to a sandbag filling station in South Tampa on Monday morning in the hopes of protecting their homes from any flooding Hurricane Ian may cause.

A closely watched midterm election that saw politics taking a front seat in school board races, a hurricane that devastated Southwest Florida and more.

This week on Florida Matters, we revisit some of the biggest stories of the year in the greater Tampa Bay region: a closely watched midterm election that saw politics taking a front seat in school board races, a hurricane that devastated Southwest Florida, the COVID-19 pandemic rolling into a third year and more.

To discuss those stories we’re joined by a panel of WUSF journalists.

Stephanie Colombini covers health care for WUSF and Health News Florida. Multimedia journalist Daylina Miller covers the trans community.

Together, they covered the challenges that Floridians face in obtaining gender-affirming care.

Steve Newborn covers politics and the environment. He reported on the continuing challenges of maintaining Florida’s environment such as red tide.

And host and reporter Kerry Sheridan covers health and K-12 education. She also helped cover the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, speaking with a group of beekeepers in Arcadia about their destroyed bee colonies.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags
Florida Matters Hurricane IanFlorida abortion lawFlorida Education
