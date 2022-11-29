Time and patience needed for rebuilding Hurricane Ian-impacted communities, North Port official says

This week on Florida Matters, we check back in on hurricane recovery in our region.

It’s been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm carved a destructive trail through the state and flooded communities in its path.

WUSF’s Cathy Carter has been reporting on how residents in Manatee and Sarasota counties are regrouping after Ian.

One of the local landmarks undergoing reconstruction after the storm is the iconic, 95-year-old Venice Theatre. Carters says the venue won’t fully reopen until 2024 because of costly repairs.

But in the meantime, the theater is still holding its annual "A Christmas Carol" play on a smaller stage.

In the weeks since the hurricane, those communities have also been working to clear out debris.

Already in the city of North Port, crews have collected more than 1.7 million cubic yards of storm debris.

Later in the show, we’ll hear more about how North Port is cleaning up — and the slow process of rebuilding damaged homes and businesses - from communications director Jason Bartolone.

