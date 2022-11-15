Florida's midterms solidified state Republican dominance, politics reporters say

This week on Florida Matters, we talk about what the midterm elections mean for both parties, for how the state is governed and Florida’s role on the national political stage.

Last week's elections further cemented Republican power in Tallahassee. Gov. Ron DeSantis won in a landslide, dashing the hopes of Tampa Bay Democrat Charlie Crist, who was making his third campaign for the governor’s mansion — and his second as a Democrat.

Republicans' success in other races too means that it will be a Republican supermajority in the state legislature. There's also four more GOP representatives in the state’s congressional delegation.

In the background, there's speculation about a presidential run for DeSantis, so how will that shape politics and policy in the Sunshine State over the next two years?

Host Matthew Peddie discuss the takeaways with Zac Anderson, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s political editor, and Lawrence Mower, Tallahassee correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”