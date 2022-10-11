© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

After a contentious 2020 election season, local elections officials gear up for November elections

Published October 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
A computer screen with numbers and a header that says "Craig Latimer, Supervisor of Elections" is in a work room next to a steel cart with election ballots in a bin.
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
A look inside the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

We also get an updated on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in rural counties in South Central Florida.

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with local election officials about voting in next month’s elections.

Misinformation, disinformation and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian may complicate the process for voters.

But Brian Corley, supervisor of elections in Pasco County, and Hillsborough County counterpart Craig Latimer say they are confident their systems will prevail.

They discussed voting by mail, turnout, and how to navigate election misinformation and partisanship — which Corley said had gotten so bad in 2020 that he decided to quit social media.

We’ve also been hearing from listeners about issues that are motivating them to vote — and getting questions about the voting process itself. Corley and Latimer answered some listener questions, ranging from how to find information on candidates’ positions on issues to how to read a ballot.

Listen to their answers here:

Brian Corley on down ballot races
Brian Corley on types of races to vote on next month
Craig Latimer on school board races outside of primary elections

We also get an update from WUSF’s Gabriella Paul on recovery efforts in some South Central Florida counties that were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Flooding has hindered recovery efforts in parts of Hardee, DeSoto and Highlands counties by making roads impassable. Getting power restored has also been a slow process, as well as assessing damage to citrus crops and other agriculture.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

