Florida Matters
Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact

Published October 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Man with short brownish hair is in white shirt with a blue and yellow race car on it and khaki shorts. He's looking off sadly to the distance sitting on a chair just outside of his destroyed store. Surrounding his feet are mud, video game consuls and video games.
Jessica Meszaros
/
WUSF Public Media
Jason Crosser has owned 8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs for nine years, until Hurricane Ian swept through, clearing out his classic video game inventory.

WUSF reporters spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs.

This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward.

WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.

We also hear from Sarasota County officials about the challenges of rescue and recovery. While the northern end of the county is quickly recovering from the massive storm, cities in southern Sarasota County, like North Port, are still partially flooded.

Jamie Carson, the county's director of communications, said it will be a longer road back to normalcy for residents in southern Sarasota County.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags
Florida Matters Hurricane Ianhurricane damage2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
