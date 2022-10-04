Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact

This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward.

WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.

RELATED: People displaced by Hurricane Ian share their stories from a Lee County shelter

We also hear from Sarasota County officials about the challenges of rescue and recovery. While the northern end of the county is quickly recovering from the massive storm, cities in southern Sarasota County, like North Port, are still partially flooded.

Jamie Carson, the county's director of communications, said it will be a longer road back to normalcy for residents in southern Sarasota County.

RELATED: Some Sarasota schools aim to open Monday, others in mid-October due to Hurricane Ian damage

RELATED: Donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian pour into Sarasota County sites

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”