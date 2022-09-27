Florida Matters gets an update on preparing for Hurricane Ian

This week on Florida Matters, we're looking at the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

We’ll hear from WUSF reporters Cathy Carter and Stephanie Colombini about storm preparations they’ve seen across the Tampa Bay region. WUSF’s Ray Hawthorne is a meteorologist and tells us about what impacts to expect from this hurricane.

We are also revisiting a conversation with former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate, who joined Florida Matters last May, at the start of hurricane season.

Fugate talks with host Matthew Peddie about lessons learned from previous major storms in Florida –- including Hurricane Irma in 2017 — and when you should evacuate.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”