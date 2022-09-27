© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters gets an update on preparing for Hurricane Ian

Published September 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
People stand around a large pile of sand shoveling it into plastic bags.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Crowds of people flocked to a sandbag filling station in South Tampa on Monday morning in the hopes of protecting their homes from any flooding Hurricane Ian may cause.

We’ll hear from WUSF reporters about storm preparations across the Tampa Bay region and what impacts to expect.

This week on Florida Matters, we're looking at the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

We’ll hear from WUSF reporters Cathy Carter and Stephanie Colombini about storm preparations they’ve seen across the Tampa Bay region. WUSF’s Ray Hawthorne is a meteorologist and tells us about what impacts to expect from this hurricane.

RELATED: Should I stay or should I go? Tampa residents weigh their options as Hurricane Ian approaches

We are also revisiting a conversation with former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate, who joined Florida Matters last May, at the start of hurricane season.

Fugate talks with host Matthew Peddie about lessons learned from previous major storms in Florida –- including Hurricane Irma in 2017 — and when you should evacuate.

RELATED: Latest updates on Hurricane Ian across the Tampa Bay area

RELATED: Seeking emergency hurricane shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region? Use this guide

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie